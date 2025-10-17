IAS launches AI brand safety tool for Meta Threads

ADVERTISEMENT
Integral Ad Science, global media measurement and optimization platform, announced it is expanding Total Media Quality (TMQ) for Meta to bring third-party, independent Brand Safety & Suitability Measurement to Threads.
Powered by IAS’s AI-driven multimedia technology, which uses video, images, audio, and text signals to evaluate content at scale, total media quality for Meta helps advertisers safeguard brand reputation and scale campaigns in real time. This launch expands IAS’s comprehensive pre and post-bid coverage for Meta, including across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels.
“IAS’s AI-driven content-level analysis enables advertisers to drive performance and confidently scale their investments with trusted, third-party, independent measurement,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS.
She added, “We continue to innovate and deepen our relationships with global partners like Meta to provide end-to-end campaign support for advertisers across every screen and channel.”
Meta’s Threads is a rapidly growing platform, with more than 400 million MAUs globally as of August 2025. IAS’s Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement for Threads provides global advertisers with:
In October 2024, IAS announced the launch of its first-to-market Content Block Lists for Meta, after selection as the primary provider to develop this optimization solution. In April 2024, IAS announced the expansion of its Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement product to now include the category of misinformation aligned to industry standards across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels. And in February 2024, IAS announced the availability of its AI-driven Total Media Quality (TMQ) Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels in partnership with Meta to offer advertisers coverage for advanced, industry-leading measurement.
