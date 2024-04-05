Elon Musk's X introduces Community Notes feature in India ahead of elections

With the 2024 Lok Sabha polls around the corner, Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) has introduced its fact-checking feature Community Notes in India with the first batch of contributors joining this week. The feature enables users to participate in fact-checking tweets shared by other users and intermediaries on the platform.

X's Community Notes handle tweeted, “Welcome new contributors in India. Our first contributors are joining today, and we'll be expanding over time. As always, we'll monitor quality to ensure that notes are found helpful by people from different points of view. Community Notes now has contributors in 69 countries around the world, and we're adding more regularly.”

Musk reposted the tweet, saying, “Community Notes now active on India!”

Community Notes, X says, aims to create a better informed world by empowering people on X to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading posts. Contributors can leave notes on any post and if enough contributors from different points of view rate that note as helpful, the note will be publicly shown on a post.