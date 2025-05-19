Delhi HC orders OTT platforms to ensure accessibility features in movies

ADVERTISEMENT
The Delhi High Court on Monday directed over-the-top (OTT) platforms and film producers to incorporate key accessibility features such as audio descriptions and same-language captions in films available on streaming services, reported Bar and Bench.
The mandate applies to several recent and upcoming releases, including The Buckingham Murderers, Bhool Bhulaiya 3, Shaitan, Article 370, and Kaluva. The court also made it clear that all future film releases on OTT platforms must include these accessibility elements at the time of their digital debut.
The order comes amid a legal battle over the lack of accessible content for visually and hearing-impaired individuals on digital streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, the report added.
During the hearing, Advocate Rahul Bajaj, appearing for the petitioners, argued that while a few movies have begun incorporating such features, producers must ensure this is done from the outset. He also challenged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) current advisory on the matter, pressing for a more robust regulatory framework.
Responding to the court proceedings, the Ministry informed that it is in the process of formulating official guidelines, which the Court instructed be expedited.
Advocate Saikrishna Rajgopal, representing Netflix, stated that the platform is committed to adhering to MIB's forthcoming regulations and highlighted that all Netflix Originals already come with certain accessibility features, the report added.
The court has scheduled the next hearing for July 17.