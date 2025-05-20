Instagram offers creators up to $20K to drive new user sign-ups

ADVERTISEMENT
Instagram is reportedly enticing select US-based creators with incentives up to $20,000 to drive new user sign-ups and app traffic, marking a fresh offensive in its ongoing battle with TikTok and YouTube. The Meta-owned platform has launched a pilot program dubbed "Referrals," which rewards creators for generating new users and visits via links shared off-platform.
According to reports by Business Insider, the invitation-only scheme runs for six weeks through June. Participants can earn in two ways, capped at $20,000 total: either $100 per eligible new user signing up through their unique links, or $100 per 1,000 "eligible visits" to the app. Payments are managed by third-party partner Glimmer.
The initiative aims to motivate creators to promote Instagram content on rival platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Discord, and Substack, as per screenshots seen by Business Insider. Creators are being encouraged to "Share your Instagram profile, reels, posts, stories, and channels 'off Instagram'."
This latest move is part of Instagram's broader strategy to retain creators amidst stiff competition. Earlier this year, it rolled out a "Breakthrough Bonus" for TikTok switchers and secured exclusive content deals worth up to $50,000 monthly for certain high-profile creators. Referral and bonus schemes are becoming industry standard, with TikTok also recently launching its own rewards for inviting new users.
The "Referrals" test is currently exclusive to select US creators, with Meta yet to disclose wider expansion plans. Its timing coincides with increased FTC antitrust scrutiny of Meta's social media practices, as the fight for user attention intensifies.