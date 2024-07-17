            
      • Home
      • digital
      • hcltech-targets-training-50000-people-on-gen-ai-and-ai-skills-37341

      HCLTech targets training 50,000 people on Gen AI and AI skills

      HCLTech chief C. Vijayakumar said they continue to see a lot of AI and GenAI-related opportunities.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 17, 2024 2:53 PM
      HCLTech targets training 50,000 people on Gen AI and AI skills
      HCLTech's focus is on data AI, Gen AI developer skilling across the stack with a special focus to create a cohort of data and AI principals.

      Global technology company HCLTech plans to train 50,000 people on Gen AI and AI skills this fiscal, with 33% of the target achieved in the June quarter. CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech, C. Vijayakumar said during the company's Q1 FY25 Earnings Call, "In terms of business trends and GenAI, we continue to see a lot of AI and GenAI-related opportunities." The company had launched HCLTech AI Force, a generative AI and automation platform couple of months ago and now it has launched another suite of products, HCLTech Enterprise AI Boundary to simplify and scale enterprise AI journeys.

      Sharing multiple ongoing engagements where HCLTech is working with clients to deliver value, Vijayakumar added, "The Gen AI momentum is driven by the attractiveness of a full stack proposition, which delivers to the entirety of the enterprise covering business processes, product applications, data, cognitive infrastructure and the semiconductor design. These full stack capabilities are key in the market right now and the flagship offering of AI Force and AI Foundry along with a global network of Gen AI labs are bringing them to life for our clients across the globe."

      He said HCLTech is seeing unprecedented levels of activity in its AI labs, which provide strategic advisory services, hands on engineering acceleration and a unique ideate to MVP experience designed to quickly prepare clients for scaled AI deployment.

      "Our AI labs have curated 200 plus MVPs for our clients till date. Fueling this activity is a solid investment in people, places and partnerships. In terms of people, we have a target of training 50,000 people on Gen. AI and AI skills this fiscal. 33% of this target has already been achieved in this quarter alone," Vijayakumar highlighted during the earnings call. "Our focus on data AI, Gen AI developer skilling across the stack with a special focus to create a cohort of data and AI principals."


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 17, 2024 2:53 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Gaming

      Loco’s AVOD model fails, will it bounce back?

      Loco’s AVOD model fails, will it bounce back?

      Brand Marketing

      Mark Szulc on how Adobe is streamlining brand asset management

      Mark Szulc on how Adobe is streamlining brand asset management

      Digital

      78% of employers are optimistic about gig workers; Over 67% of recruiters prefer moderate work experience: Report

      78% of employers are optimistic about gig workers; Over 67% of recruiters prefer moderate work experience: Report

      Digital

      Prasar Bharati jobs: 15 openings for 'Marketing executive'; Check salary, roles and responsibilities

      Prasar Bharati jobs: 15 openings for 'Marketing executive'; Check salary, roles and responsibilities

      Digital

      As media jobs dwindle and pay checks shrink, students may have to enhance skills

      As media jobs dwindle and pay checks shrink, students may have to enhance skills

      Digital

      Disney data leak: Hackers claim to have leaked alleged internal comms of media giant

      Disney data leak: Hackers claim to have leaked alleged internal comms of media giant

      Digital

      LS Digital enters Australian market with a new office in Melbourne

      LS Digital enters Australian market with a new office in Melbourne