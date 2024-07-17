HCLTech targets training 50,000 people on Gen AI and AI skills

Global technology company HCLTech plans to train 50,000 people on Gen AI and AI skills this fiscal, with 33% of the target achieved in the June quarter. CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech, C. Vijayakumar said during the company's Q1 FY25 Earnings Call, "In terms of business trends and GenAI, we continue to see a lot of AI and GenAI-related opportunities." The company had launched HCLTech AI Force, a generative AI and automation platform couple of months ago and now it has launched another suite of products, HCLTech Enterprise AI Boundary to simplify and scale enterprise AI journeys.

Sharing multiple ongoing engagements where HCLTech is working with clients to deliver value, Vijayakumar added, "The Gen AI momentum is driven by the attractiveness of a full stack proposition, which delivers to the entirety of the enterprise covering business processes, product applications, data, cognitive infrastructure and the semiconductor design. These full stack capabilities are key in the market right now and the flagship offering of AI Force and AI Foundry along with a global network of Gen AI labs are bringing them to life for our clients across the globe."

He said HCLTech is seeing unprecedented levels of activity in its AI labs, which provide strategic advisory services, hands on engineering acceleration and a unique ideate to MVP experience designed to quickly prepare clients for scaled AI deployment.