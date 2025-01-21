Instagram extends reels to three minutes and updates profile layout

ADVERTISEMENT
On Saturday, Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, announced that Reels can now be up to three minutes long. This is a significant change from the previous limit of 90 seconds. Mosseri explained, “We’ve always focused on short-form video, but we’ve heard that 90 seconds is too short for those wanting to share longer stories. Hopefully, this change will help.”
The announcement came just hours before TikTok temporarily went offline in the US, only to resume services later with support from President-elect Donald Trump.
Competition in the short-video space remains fierce. Back in October 2024, YouTube extended the length of its Shorts to three minutes. TikTok, however, continues to lead by allowing creators to upload vertical videos as long as 60 minutes.
In addition to extending Reels’ duration, Instagram is introducing vertical grids on user profiles, replacing the traditional square format. This update is aimed at better displaying vertical content, which now dominates the platform. Mosseri said, “Square grids often crop vertical videos and photos too much. This update should make profiles look better and improve the overall experience.”
Mosseri also announced a new tool for content creators. Instagram is launching a video editing app called Edits, which is now available for pre-order on Apple’s App Store and will officially launch on March 13.