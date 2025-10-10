Instagram eyes TV screens, challenging YouTube for living room video ads

Meta Platforms Inc. is investigating the creation of a standalone television application for its Instagram platform. The strategic move aims to deliver Instagram's video content, primarily Reels, to larger home screens and wider audiences.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri revealed the exploration at the Bloomberg Screentime conference in Los Angeles. Mosseri stated the company must adapt to shifting user habits. "If behaviour and the consumption of these platforms is moving to TV, then we need to move to TV, too," he said. He further admitted that delaying a TV app exploration was a "mistake."

Mosseri confirmed the company is "exploring" the option but provided no official launch timeline, as per reports. He noted that Instagram's vertical video format could successfully transition to TV viewing. However, he clarified that Meta has no intention to acquire rights for live sports or exclusive Hollywood content.

The potential TV app positions the 3-billion-user platform to compete directly with Alphabet Inc.'s YouTube in the TV video streaming market. Bringing Reels and other videos to living rooms seeks to increase viewer engagement and grow advertising inventory.

This initiative underscores Instagram's video-centric strategy, which includes competing with TikTok in the short-form video space. Instagram is prioritizing video through recent efforts such as testing a Reels navigation bar placement and releasing a video editing tool.