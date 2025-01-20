            
Instagram unveils 'Edits': A new video editing app for creators

The announcement comes amidst growing uncertainty surrounding ByteDance-owned platforms, with both TikTok and CapCut experiencing outages recently.

By  Storyboard18Jan 20, 2025 11:34 AM
Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, has announced the launch of a new video editing app named Edits, positioned as a direct competitor to TikTok’s sister app, CapCut. The announcement comes amidst growing uncertainty surrounding ByteDance-owned platforms, with both TikTok and CapCut experiencing outages recently. Edits is currently available for preorder on the iOS App Store and is scheduled for release on 13 March 2025.

“There’s a lot going on right now, but no matter what happens, it’s our job to provide the best possible tools for creators,” Mosseri explained in a video posted on Instagram. He emphasised that Edits isn’t just a basic video editing tool but a “comprehensive suite of creative tools” aimed at empowering creators.

The app boasts an array of advanced features designed to cater to creators’ needs. It includes:

Inspiration Tab: A dedicated space for users to find creative ideas. Idea Tracker: A feature to help creators organise and refine their early concepts. Enhanced Camera: Offering higher-quality video capture for professional-grade content. Advanced editing options include green screens, video overlays, and other tools commonly associated with TikTok’s editing ecosystem. Additionally, Edits allows creators to share drafts with friends and collaborators, promoting a more interactive and collaborative content creation process.

For Instagram users, Edits integrates seamlessly with the platform by providing advanced insights. These include:

A live performance dashboard. Detailed engagement breakdowns, differentiating follower and non-follower interactions. Metrics for tracking skip rates and other engagement analytics. The launch of Edits signals Instagram’s commitment to supporting creators with cutting-edge tools, especially as competition in the content creation space continues to intensify.


First Published on Jan 20, 2025 11:34 AM

