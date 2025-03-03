            
IT hiring in Jaipur & Coimbatore rises by 19% and 10% as job market expands 4%

By experience level, freshers saw a 2% increase in hiring, while senior professionals with 16+ years of experience witnessed a strong 15% rise, driven by demand in FMCG, Pharmaceuticals, and Real Estate.

By  Storyboard18Mar 3, 2025 2:04 PM
With a positive hiring outlook across multiple industries and regions, India’s job market is poised for steady expansion in the months ahead.

The Indian job market continued its upward trajectory in February 2025, recording a 4% year-on-year (YoY) growth, according to the latest Naukri Jobspeak Report. The surge was primarily led by the Hospitality and Real Estate sectors, which have become key drivers of employment growth.

While the IT sector remained largely flat overall, emerging cities such as Jaipur (+19%) and Coimbatore (+10%) saw strong hiring momentum. The Hospitality (+23%) and Telecom (+11%) sectors emerged as major hotspots for fresher recruitment.

Additionally, unicorns in the Banking & Financial Services and Internet & Ecommerce sectors saw hiring increases of +31% and +21%, respectively, signalling confidence in digital and financial services.

Dr. Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri, highlighted the positive outlook for the job market, stating: "The job market has started 2025 on a strong note, showing consistent growth in both January and February. This is particularly encouraging given that February 2024 had seen an 8% decline. While AI/ML hiring remains steady, it is exciting to see sectors like Hospitality and Real Estate contributing to the overall growth."

Top Regions & Experience-Based Hiring Trends Hiring saw significant regional growth, with Odisha (+29%), Madhya Pradesh (+20%), and Chhattisgarh (+15%) emerging as the top three states with the highest increase in recruitment. Among cities, Kochi/Cochin (+21%) and Coimbatore (+11%) recorded notable spikes in fresher hiring.

By experience level, freshers saw a 2% increase in hiring, while senior professionals with 16+ years of experience witnessed a strong 15% rise, driven by demand in FMCG, Pharmaceuticals, and Real Estate.

With a positive hiring outlook across multiple industries and regions, India’s job market is poised for steady expansion in the months ahead.


First Published on Mar 3, 2025 2:04 PM

