Today in AI | AI complaints on Elon Musk-owned X surge in India | DeepSeek AI gains ground in developing nations

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

AI complaints on Elon Musk-owned X surge in India after Grok Imagine rollout

User complaints linked to artificial intelligence content on X (formerly Twitter) rose sharply in India following the rollout of Grok Imagine, the image and video generation feature embedded within Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok. Official data shows a sudden emergence of AI-related grievances after months of no recorded complaints in the category.

DeepSeek AI gains ground in developing nations, Microsoft report finds

Chinese technology startup DeepSeek, which competes with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, is gaining traction across several developing nations, a trend that could help narrow the artificial intelligence adoption gap with advanced economies, according to a report cited by AP.

PM Modi holds closed-door AI review with IndiaAI startups ahead of February summit

The meeting, held at Modi’s Lok Kalyan Marg residence, brought together companies selected to build foundational AI models under the IndiaAI Mission. It was attended by IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister of state Jitin Prasada and MeitY secretary S Krishnan.

OpenAI acquires Convogo team in latest acqui-hire move

OpenAI has begun the new year with another acqui-hire, moving to acquire the team behind Convogo, a business software platform used by executive coaches, consultants, talent leaders and HR teams to automate leadership assessments and feedback reporting.

First Published on Jan 9, 2026 4:58 PM