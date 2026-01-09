Prasar Bharati launches ‘Creator’s Corner’ on DD news to empower digital creators nationwide

In line with Prime Minister’s vision to recognise and promote digital content creators, Prasar Bharati today launched “Creator’s Corner”, a dedicated platform for showcasing content created by digital creators from across the country on DD News.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has witnessed reforms across every sector over the past 11 years and similar reforms are now visible in Prasar Bharati.

He stated that 2026 will be the year of major reforms for Prasar Bharati, with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also undergoing complete restructuring. These reforms will orient institutions like Doordarshan and AIR towards industry participation, new-generation creators, and technology-driven processes. He said the launch of Creator Corner marks the first step in this reform journey. Referring to the WAVES platform launched last year, he noted its role in boosting the creator economy, adding one crore youth, generating new employment opportunities, and contributing nearly Rs.5,000 crore to the ecosystem.

During event Dr. L. Murugan said that the launch of Doordarshan’s Creator Corner is a significant step in empowering India’s growing community of content creators, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision for the Orange Economy. He highlighted how creators from small towns and regions across the country are independently producing, editing, and sharing content, building livelihoods without large studios. He noted that Doordarshan will now provide these creators a strong national and global platform, and congratulated the DD team for this initiative.

MIB Secretary Sanjay Jaju highlighted that the initiative will help build a vibrant, responsible, and inclusive creator ecosystem, recognising creators not just as actors but as complete content makers. He noted that the Creator Corner, launching on DD News, will gradually expand across all Doordarshan channels, offering creators from diverse languages, regions, and genres a national platform. He added that the dedicated prime-time slot will help creators reach wider audiences while enriching public broadcasting with diverse perspectives.

About Creators Corners

The initiative aims to promote the digital economy by encouraging the creation of quality content and expanding its reach through a partnership between Prasar Bharati and individual content creators.

Creator’s Corner will feature content on a wide range of themes including News and Current Affairs, Culture, Travel, Cuisine, Art and Literature, Music and Dance, Health and Wellness, Education, Science and Technology, inspiring stories, Environment and Sustainable Development, and Entertainment.

The programme will be telecast at 7:00 PM from Monday to Friday on DD News, with a repeat telecast the following day at 9:30 AM. Each episode will feature four to six reels or videos covering diverse themes.

This initiative represents a mutually beneficial partnership, providing digital creators a credible platform and the extensive reach of Prasar Bharati/DD News to showcase their work, while enabling Prasar Bharati to curate innovative and diverse content that resonates with younger audiences

Interested content creators may submit their content at ddnews.creatorscorner[at]gmail[dot]com.

First Published on Jan 9, 2026 4:46 PM