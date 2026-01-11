NVIDIA appoints Alison Wagonfeld as CMO

Wagonfeld began her career as an analyst at Morgan Stanley before joining Microsoft as a product manager. She later held roles across Intuit, Greenlight and Emergence Capital Partners.

Alison Wagonfeld, who most recently led Google Cloud as head of marketing, has been appointed chief marketing officer at NVIDIA.

In her previous role, Wagonfeld oversaw Google Cloud’s global marketing organisation, spanning product marketing, demand generation, brand and creative, partner marketing, strategy and operations, events, regional and field teams, and public sector and education marketing.

In a note announcing her move, Wagonfeld said: “After nearly 10 years of building Google Cloud from a promising start-up in 2016 to a thriving $60 billion run-rate business today, I will be leaving Google in late January to join NVIDIA as its chief marketing officer. I’m excited to be joining Jensen’s leadership team in a new role heading up marketing and communications as NVIDIA embarks on its next phase of growth.”

Reflecting on her tenure, she added: “It’s been such a privilege to lead Google Cloud Marketing through so many chapters of growth. While many things have changed over the last decade, Google’s commitment to serving customers and partners with the best technology and team has never been stronger. Thank you to Lorraine Twohill, Thomas Kurian and their teams, as well as our powerhouse Cloud Marketing team, for the amazing collaboration every step of the way.”

Wagonfeld began her career as an analyst at Morgan Stanley before joining Microsoft as a product manager. She later held roles across Intuit, Greenlight and Emergence Capital Partners.

First Published on Jan 11, 2026 11:15 AM