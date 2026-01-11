How to use Gemini Nano Banana Pro as a video editing assistant: 6 powerful prompts

By using prompts that mirror the language and thought process of experienced editors, Gemini can function as a planning partner, technical advisor and quality reviewer.

An artificial intelligence expert has outlined how Google Gemini, including its Nano Banana Pro capabilities, can be used to significantly accelerate video editing workflows by acting as a virtual editing assistant. By relying on carefully structured prompts, creators can reduce manual planning and review time while maintaining professional-quality output.

How creators are rethinking video editing with AI

The approach was highlighted by AI expert and X user Awa K. Penn, who sparked discussion online by questioning why more creators are not using Google Gemini for video editing. Penn stated that by using Gemini as a primary assistant, it was possible to complete four video edits in a single day, replacing hours of traditional planning, structuring and review work. According to Penn, the key is prompting Gemini to think like a professional video editor rather than treating it as a general-purpose chatbot.

I DON’T UNDERSTAND WHY PEOPLE DON’T USE GOOGLE Gemini FOR VIDEO EDITING.



I edited 4 videos in 1 day, all with Gemini as my video editing assistant.



Here are 6 prompts that turn wasted hours into a strategy.???? — Awa K. Penn (@TawohAwa) January 2, 2026

Step 1: Create a structured editing plan

The first prompt focuses on turning raw footage into a clear editing roadmap. Gemini is asked to review a description of the footage and generate a detailed editing plan covering pacing, cut points, b-roll placement and transitions, with the aim of maintaining viewer attention without unnecessary visual distractions.

Step 2: Match a reference editing style

Another prompt instructs Gemini to analyse a reference video and break down its editing style step by step. This includes examining cuts, timing, colour grading, sound design and text usage, and then applying the same stylistic principles to a new video topic or uploaded clip.

Step 3: Improve narrative flow

To strengthen storytelling, Gemini can be prompted to review a video script and suggest edits that improve clarity, emotional engagement and flow. The AI identifies sections that should be trimmed, reordered or emphasised during the editing process, based on the intended audience.

Step 4: Optimise technical settings

A technical prompt asks Gemini to recommend optimal video settings based on the target platform, resolution and content type. This includes suggestions for frame rate, bitrate range, codec and audio settings to ensure platform-ready output.

Step 5: Review raw footage critically

Creators can upload raw video footage and ask Gemini to provide detailed editing recommendations. These include identifying weak sections, highlighting strong moments, suggesting cuts, improving pacing and spotting opportunities for b-roll, text overlays or sound enhancements.

Step 6: Get professional feedback on the final edit

The final prompt turns Gemini into a post-production reviewer. The AI evaluates the edited video and provides feedback on pacing, visual flow, audio balance, colour consistency and overall clarity, while recommending specific revisions to improve quality and audience retention.

Rising interest in AI-assisted editing

Penn’s post reflects a broader shift among content creators experimenting with AI tools to speed up production without sacrificing standards. By using prompts that mirror the language and thought process of experienced editors, Gemini can function as a planning partner, technical advisor and quality reviewer. As video output continues to grow across short-form and long-form platforms, such AI-driven workflows are increasingly being adopted by solo creators and small teams seeking efficiency at scale.

First Published on Jan 11, 2026 11:27 PM