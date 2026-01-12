CXO Moves: Exec movements across Castrol India, Google India, PUMA, Kenvue, PepsiCo and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. A round-up of the executives who are in, out, and in-between.(Representational image via Unsplash)

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Kedar Lele

Previous: Managing Director & Vice President - South Asia, Castrol India

Present: President, India Subcontinent, Haleon

Haleon has announced the appointment of Kedar Lele as President for India Subcontinent, effective January 2026.

In this role, Lele will also join the Haleon Executive Team (HET), the company’s global leadership body, reinforcing closer alignment with the Win as One strategy. Lele succeeds Navneet Saluja, ISC General Manager, who retired in October 2025.

He has worked across DDB Mudra Group, Monster.com, Unilever India, and Kimberly Clark Lever.

Alison Wagonfeld

Previous: Head of marketing, Google Cloud

Present: Chief marketing officer, NVIDIA

Alison Wagonfeld, who most recently led Google Cloud as head of marketing, has been appointed chief marketing officer at NVIDIA.

Wagonfeld has worked across Morgan Stanley, Microsoft, Intuit, and Emergence Capital Partners.

Siddharth Shekhar

Previous: Industry Head - Technology, Media & Entertainment & Telecom, Google

Present: Director, LCS India (Government, BFSI, Education & Auto), Google

Siddharth Shekhar, who previously led Google India as Industry Head – Technology, Media, Entertainment and Telecom, has been elevated to Director, LCS, overseeing Government & Public Sector, BFSI, Education and Auto.

He has worked across Technopak Advisors, Disney Star, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail.

Nadia Kokni

Previous: SVP Global Marketing & Comms, HUGO BOSS

Present: VP - Global Brand Marketing, PUMA

Sports company PUMA has appointed Nadia Kokni as Vice President, Global Brand Marketing, effective January 1, 2026. Nadia joins PUMA’s global leadership team and reports directly to Chief Brand Officer Maria Valdes.

Nadia replaces Richard Teyssier, who has decided to leave PUMA to pursue other opportunities.

In her new role as PUMA’s most senior global marketing leader, Kokni will oversee brand marketing strategy, brand marketing creative direction, integrated marketing and communication globally.

Kokni has worked across Bacardi, Adidas, H&M, Tommy Hilfiger, and VGC Partners.

Madhav Nayak

Previous: CMO, KFC Asia, Yum! Brands

Present: Vice President and CMO Asia-Pacific, Kenvue

Kenvue has appointed Madhav Nayak as Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, APAC. Nayak joins from Yum! Brands, where he most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer – KFC Asia.

He has worked across Unilever, and Meta.

Sungkyoon Kim

Present: President & CEO, Cheil South West Asia

Cheil Worldwide has appointed marketing Sungkyoon Kim as President and Chief Executive Officer of Cheil South West Asia (SWA).

Kim succeeds Carlos LimSeob Chung, who has transitioned into a new role within Cheil Worldwide.

Kim brings close to three decades of experience across marketing strategy, consumer psychology, data, and analytics. Prior to taking charge of Cheil SWA, he served as Head of Digital Platform Business at Cheil Worldwide, where he oversaw Samsung.com and led the agency’s DnA (Data and Analytics) Center, driving global CRM, data intelligence, and analytics initiatives.

Alex Norstrom

Previous: Co-President, Chief Business Officer, Spotify

Present: Co-CEO, Spotify

Alex Norstrom, who previously served as co-president and chief business officer at Spotify, has been elevated to the role of co-CEO. He has worked across JP Morgan, Spray, Moby Wireless Services, and King.

Harjyot Singh Arora

Previous: Sector lead - Media, Data & Commerce Capabilities

Present: Head - Media, Digital & Investments, PepsiCo

Harjyot Singh Arora, who most recently served as sector lead – media, data and commerce capabilities at PepsiCo, has been elevated to head – media, digital and investments. Arora has worked across Allanasons Ltd, Starcom MediaVest Group, Mahindra Group, and Kansai Nerolac Paints.

Sonal Kabi

Previous: Director and Head - Marketing, APAC and ANZ

Present: Director and Head - Marketing, APAC and ANZ, Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios

Amazon Prime Video has elevated Sonal Kabi to the position of director and head of marketing for APAC and ANZ at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios for the region.

Kabi has worked across Lowe and Partners Worldwide, Leo Burnett, Star TV Network, McDonald’s, Shuttl, Amazon, and Netflix.

Kady Srinivasan

Previous: Chief Marketing Officer, You.com

Present: CMO, Freshworks

Kady Srinivasan, who most recently served as chief marketing officer at You.com, has been appointed CMO at Freshworks. She has worked across Intel, Clarkston Consulting, Ubisoft, Betable, Electronic Arts, Dropbox, Owlet Baby Care, Klaviyo, and Lightspeed Commerce.

Hemal Jain

Previous: Chief Financial Officer, BluSmart

Present: CFO, The Sleep Company

Direct-to-consumer mattress and sleep solutions brand The Sleep Company has named Hemal Jain as its new chief financial officer, strengthening its leadership team as the company scales its operations.

Jain has worked across Hindustan Unilever, and Zomato.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy

First Published on Jan 12, 2026 6:54 AM