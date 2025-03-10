Karnataka to launch state-run OTT platform to promote Kannada cinema

ADVERTISEMENT
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced the launch of a state-run OTT platform dedicated to Kannada cinema. The initiative, revealed during the state Budget speech, aims to support local filmmakers struggling to secure space on major streaming services. This decision follows concerns raised by prominent Kannada actor-producers, including Rakshit Shetty and Rishab Shetty, about the limited representation of Kannada films on popular platforms.
The government has allocated ₹3 crore to establish a repository of Kannada films, preserving both digital and non-digital content that reflects the state's rich social, historical, and cultural heritage. By creating a dedicated streaming platform, the Karnataka government seeks to ensure greater visibility for Kannada films and provide filmmakers with a more accessible avenue for showcasing their work.
In a broader effort to bolster the film industry, the Chief Minister also announced that the cinema sector will be granted industry status, making filmmakers eligible for benefits under the state’s Industrial Policy. Additionally, a ₹200 price cap will be imposed on movie tickets across all theatres and multiplexes in Karnataka, covering films in all languages. This move aims to make cinema more affordable for audiences while supporting the regional film industry.
Infrastructure development is also a key focus of the government’s plans. A multiplex complex will be built on 2.5 acres of land owned by the Karnataka Film Academy in Bengaluru’s Nandini Layout, following a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Additionally, the long-awaited international Film City project in Mysuru is set to take shape, with 150 acres of land transferred to the Department of Information and Public Relations. Developed under a PPP model, the ₹500 crore project aims to position Karnataka as a major hub for film production.
With these initiatives, Karnataka is taking significant steps to strengthen its local film industry, offering filmmakers greater opportunities for distribution, financial support, and improved infrastructure.