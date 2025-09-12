L&T Finance rolls out ‘Just Zoom Two-wheeler Loans’ commercial featuring Jasprit Bumrah

L&T Finance Ltd has introduced its latest TV commercial (TVC), ‘Just Zoom Two-wheeler Loans’, featuring its brand ambassador, Jasprit Bumrah. The campaign tagline ‘Bumrah Ki Speed Par’, draws parallels between Bumrah’s speed and precision with LTF’s swift and seamless Two-wheeler financing, stated the company in its statement.

The TVC was strategically launched during the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 for maximum impact and reach. L&T Finance is the Associate Sponsor for the Asia Cup 2025 on Sony TV Broadcast Network across 13 channels. The TVC highlights the key features of LTF's Two-wheeler Loans - instant approval, maximum loan eligibility, and a competitive EMI starting at Rs. 2,199 per lakh. This speed of underwriting is driven by LTF’s proprietary Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning three-dimensional credit risk assessment engine, ‘Project Cyclops’, which assesses creditworthiness in real-time to deliver on the promise of instant approvals and a seamless customer experience, added the statement.

The TVC is set in a two-wheeler showroom where customer expresses doubt about the speed of the loan process. The narrative contrasts the customer's loan journey with a live cricket match featuring Bumrah on a screen. As Bumrah begins his run-up and delivers the ball, the LTF representative completes the entire digital loan application in parallel - from document upload to final approval. The loan approval matches with the climactic moment Bumrah dismisses the batsman.

Kavita Jagtiani, chief marketing officer, LTF, said, “Our vision for this film was clear: sharp, direct, and maximum impact. It is a reflection of our Two-wheeler loan proposition itself. We strategically leveraged Bumrah’s image to showcase our commitment to delivering a swift loan process, ensuring our customers that their wait time will be as short and decisive as his run-up to the crease. Over and above this, we are also using artificial intelligence to create exciting and highly personalized customer experiences at every touchpoint with Bumrah.”

An integrated marketing campaign (IMC) leveraging a mix of media buyouts will be launched across 13 cities – Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Pune, Varanasi, and Guwahati. This includes outdoors with hoardings, airport branding in Mumbai, ads in inflight magazines, metro branding, WhatsApp Bot for Two-wheeler, and ads for user engagement on social media.

The company will also launch an AI-powered ‘Bowl like Bumrah’ contest. Users can match Bumrah's bowling style and speed for a chance to win prizes. In addition, the company is conducting several initiatives like Bumrah signed gloves for consumer promotion and influencer campaign. The TV commercial will be aired on Sony Sports (English, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam), Sony PIX, Sony Max, and Sony Wah TV. This includes their HD channels too.