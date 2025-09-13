Priya Nair’s first big decision as HUL CEO, passes GST benefits to consumers

ADVERTISEMENT
In one of her first major decisions as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Priya Nair, the company announced significant price reductions across key consumer products, marking a decisive shift aimed at benefiting customers directly.
The price cuts, effective September 22, come shortly after Nair’s appointment as CEO and MD, which became effective on August 1, 2025. The move signals her customer-focused leadership style and intent to reinforce HUL’s commitment to affordability amid rising consumer expectations.
Under the new pricing strategy, HUL will pass on GST-related benefits directly to consumers. A 340 ml bottle of Dove shampoo, previously priced at Rs 490, will now retail at Rs 435. Horlicks, the popular health drink, sees its 200 gm jar price reduced from Rs 130 to Rs 110. Similarly, Kissan Jam (200 gm) will now be available for Rs 80 instead of Rs 90, while the four-pack of 75 gm Lifebuoy soap has been reduced from Rs 68 to Rs 60.
HUL said new stock with the revised maximum retail price (MRP) or increased grammage is in the process of reaching the market.
Priya Nair, who has been with HUL since 1995, brings a wealth of experience in sales and marketing across Home Care, Beauty & Wellbeing, and Personal Care businesses. Prior to her promotion as CEO and MD, she served as President of Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever, one of its fastest-growing business verticals, and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever.
Her leadership comes at a pivotal time as HUL looks to maintain competitive growth and navigate an increasingly price-sensitive consumer market. Industry experts see this early decision as a signal of Nair’s intent to position HUL as a consumer-centric organization that aligns with broader economic measures, including GST reforms.
Rohit Jawa, who served as CEO and MD since 2023, stepped down on July 31, 2025, after leading the company through a phase of volume-led growth and introducing the ‘ASPIRE’ strategy focused on portfolio and channel transformation toward high-growth segments.
Market analysts expect that by passing the GST benefits to consumers, HUL will not only enhance its competitive positioning but also drive volume growth in key segments, reinforcing brand loyalty in the process.
As Priya Nair charts her course as HUL’s top executive, industry watchers will closely monitor further strategic moves that reflect her vision of sustainable growth and consumer-first policies.
