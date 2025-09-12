IGAP to Delhi HC in ANI vs OpenAI case: "Sound policy needs Parliament" | Panel urges independent fact-checking body | Tech platforms face scrutiny

ADVERTISEMENT
“Sound policy requires Parliament’s role,” IGAP tells Delhi HC in ANI vs OpenAI case
IGAP pointed out that adverse rulings against AI training practices “would severely hinder India’s ambitions in AI, threaten indigenous technology development, and slow economic growth.”
Co-lead or crown? Tussle for Omnicom–IPG leadership race in India heats up
Amid the uncertainty and lobbying, whispers of a compromise have surfaced: a co-leadership model. Such an arrangement, though rare in advertising networks, could combine the strengths of all contenders.
Tech platforms’ role in amplifying fake news under scanner in parliamentary report
The Parliamentary Standing Committee has urged stronger fact-checking in media while warning that opaque algorithms of tech giants like Google and Facebook are amplifying misinformation and undermining public trust.
Exclusive: WPP Media's Prasanth Kumar on India, AI, accountability, growth and transformation
WPP Media South Asia CEO Prasanth Kumar discusses the company’s transformation, AI-led strategy, India’s growing role in WPP’s global order and his leadership philosophy, in an exclusive interview with Storyboard18's editor Delshad Irani.
Fake news menace: Parliamentary panel calls for autonomous fact checking authority
In its draft report on the “Review of Mechanism to Curb Fake News,” the committee observed that fake news, while not a new phenomenon, has proliferated rapidly with the rise of digital communication technologies.
