Tech platforms’ role in amplifying fake news under scanner in parliamentary report

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology called for a mandatory fact-checking mechanism and internal ombudsman in all print, digital and electronic media organisations. The report is likely to be presented in the Parliament during the Winter Session.

In its draft report on the “Review of Mechanism to Curb Fake News,” the committee observed that fake news, while not a new phenomenon, has proliferated rapidly with the rise of digital communication technologies. The committee noted that the misuse of social media and digital platforms by “anti-social and anti-India actors” has turned misinformation into a serious threat to governance, public trust, and even national security.

Responding to the committee, the Press Council of India (PCI) described fake news as a “global menace” that erodes public trust and can cause defamation and confusion. Stakeholders emphasized that only an independent statutory body like the Council should determine whether content qualifies as fake news.

Concerns were raised about government overreach in regulation, with stakeholders stressing that content monitoring must not become coercive. They argued that fake news should be defined narrowly as “deliberately fabricated or manipulated content disseminated with the intent to mislead or harm.” While welcoming fact-checking initiatives, they opposed granting unilateral takedown powers to government agencies, urging instead that the emphasis remain on “flagging, not takedowns.”

It was also highlighted that independent mechanisms already exist to enforce ethical standards and address complaints. However, no single organization can handle the massive volume of misinformation, making collaboration among self-regulatory bodies, fact-checkers, and digital platforms essential. Stakeholders further pointed to the use of artificial intelligence - both in India and globally - to detect deepfakes and synthetic media as part of the broader fight against fake news.

Industry stakeholders pointed to opaque algorithms used by technology giants like Google and Facebook, calling them “black boxes” that determine how news reaches audiences and therefore play a decisive role in amplifying misinformation. They added that any mechanism to curb fake news must involve users, educators, and tech companies, alongside traditional media