Culver Max files fresh TDSAT petition against Tata Play, next hearing on Sept 16

In the midst of the high-stakes Asia Cup cricket tournament, a fierce legal battle is intensifying between Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., operator of marquee channels like Sony Sports and Sony Max, and Tata Play Limited, one of India’s largest DTH service providers. The broadcaster has now filed a fresh petition in the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT).

The latest petition, filed on September 4 under the interconnection agreement category, seeks a comprehensive audit of Tata Play’s subscribers alongwith other operational details. Broadcasters are entitled under Section 14 of the TDSAT Act to approach the Tribunal for adjudication of disputes concerning interconnection terms, including the accounting of subscribers and revenue-sharing arrangements.

Under such interconnection agreements—regulated by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India)—broadcasters can allege non-transparent revenue sharing, under-reporting of subscribers, or non-payment of dues by DTH operators.

In its order dated September 10, 2025, TDSAT directed that a notice be served to Tata Play. Nitin Kala, counsel for Tata Play sought additional time to respond, and the next hearing is scheduled for September 16, 2025.

It should be noted that amid high profile sport event like Asia Cup 2025, Culver Max Entertainment channels including Sony Sports Network continue to be out of Tata Play's DTH packs but are available on a la carte basis.

Earlier in the dispute, the Tribunal had granted partial relief to Tata Play by directing the operator to deposit ₹40 crore within two weeks. This order was issued as part of a stay on the execution of a ₹128.42 crore demand notice that Culver Max had issued against Tata Play.

In a further relief to Tata Play, the tribunal stayed the implementation and execution of the contested notice and ordered the broadcaster to immediately cease running any static images or scrolls. At Culver Max’s request, the matter is scheduled for hearing on September 26, 2025.

Culver Max later approached the Bombay High Court challenging the TDSAT order that barred the broadcaster from making public statements concerning Tata Play’s decision to remove its channels from DTH packs. During the hearing, the division bench of Justice R.P. Mohite-Dere and Dr. Neela Kedar Gokhale refused interim relief to Culver Max but permitted the broadcaster to share the following message on social media:

"The dispute between Tata Play and Sony is sub-judice and pending before the Hon'ble TDSAT. However, Sony channels are available on Tata Play on a la carte and as part of Sony bouquets. To activate Sony Channels on Tata Play DTH, call Tata Play on 1800 208 6633."