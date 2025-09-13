Words of Wisdom: 10 Jeff Bezos quotes to build, lead and thrive

Compiled by Saara Dudeja

Jeff Bezos, the visionary founder of Amazon, is not only known for building one of the most influential companies in the world but also for the wisdom he has shared along the way. His insights extend beyond commerce, touching on resilience, innovation, and the philosophy of growth.

Here are ten timeless Jeff Bezos quotes that remain relevant for anyone striving to build, create, or lead:

1. “Life's too short to hang out with people who aren't resourceful.”

2. “A brand for a company is like a reputation for a person. You earn reputation by trying to do hard things well.”

3. “One of the only ways to get out of a tight box is to invent your way out.”

4. “What we need to do is always lean into the future; when the world changes around you and when it changes against you—what used to be a tailwind is now a headwind—you have to lean into that and figure out what to do, because complaining isn't a strategy.”

5. “There are two kinds of companies: those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.”

6. “What we want to be is something completely new. There is no physical analog for what Amazon.com is becoming.”

7. “We expect all our businesses to have a positive impact on our top and bottom lines. Profitability is very important to us, or we wouldn't be in this business.”

8. “The common question that gets asked in business is, ‘why?’ That's a good question, but an equally valid question is, ‘why not?’”

9. “I like treating things as if they’re small. You know, Amazon—even though it is a large company—I want it to have the heart and spirit of a small one.”

10. “Your margin is my opportunity.”

Bezos’ philosophy teaches us that thriving in business means embracing change rather than resisting it. Innovation begins when we shift from asking only “why” to also asking “why not.”