Google rolls out Gmail ‘Purchases’ tab for easier package tracking

Google has introduced a new ‘Purchases’ tab in Gmail, designed to give users a streamlined overview of their online orders and deliveries. The update builds on Gmail’s existing package tracking feature, launched in 2022, which allowed users to view delivery updates directly in their inbox.
With the new tab, users no longer need to search through emails or visit courier websites. Instead, the Purchases section displays shipment statuses, expected delivery dates, and order history in one place.
The move comes ahead of the holiday shopping season, when order volumes surge. Google noted the feature could prove particularly useful given PwC’s 2025 holiday outlook, which predicts that 39% of gift spending will occur between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.
In addition to the Purchases tab, Gmail is also enhancing its Promotions category. Users will soon be able to sort promotional emails by “most relevant” and receive nudges for time-sensitive deals from their favourite brands.
The new Purchases tab has already gone live for Gmail users on both mobile and web, while the Promotions update will roll out in the coming weeks, initially on mobile for personal Google accounts.
By consolidating deliveries and promotions into more accessible views, Google aims to position Gmail as a central hub for both online shopping management and deal discovery.