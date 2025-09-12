Globalbees increases stake in HealthyHey Foods to 79.6%

ADVERTISEMENT
Globalbees, a subsidiary of Brainbees Solutions (parent of FirstCry.com), has raised its stake in nutrition and wellness brand HealthyHey Foods from 60% to 79.6%.
The acquisition, completed on September 12, 2025, was valued at Rs 8.9 crore. As part of the transaction, Globalbees acquired an 8% partnership interest from Shilpa Anushul Varma and an 11.6% interest from Arushi Govind Agarwal, under the Assignment-cum-Investment Agreement signed on November 11, 2021.
HealthyHey Foods, incorporated in India on July 15, 2016, operates in the health and wellness space with brands such as HealthyHey, HealthyHey Nutrition, and HealthyHey Sports. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional and dietary supplements, along with a broader portfolio spanning food, personal hygiene, cosmetics, beauty, fashion, and lifestyle products.
The brand has posted strong growth in recent years. HealthyHey’s turnover rose to Rs 89.74 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 22.71 crore in FY24 and Rs 18.11 crore in FY23. Its net worth stood at Rs 2.48 crore in FY25.