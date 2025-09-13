Excerpts | Murarirao Ghorpade: The Accidental Catalyst in Clive’s Conquest of India

Excerpted with permission from Murarirao Ghorpade: The Accidental Catalyst Behind Robert Clive’s March Over India, Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta and Indrajeet Ghorpade, Penguin India

"Sandur was the childhood home of Murarirao; he was born to Sidhoji and Laxmibai. Murarirao grew up with stories about his illustrious ancestors. His mother Laxmibai was both devout and a disciplinarian and she would constantly keep him connected to his roots.

‘It was Shahaji who planted the seeds for the Bhosales to become powerful,’ she would tell him. ‘He was the one who absorbed your great-grandfather Mhaloji Ghorpade in his contingent and gave him the rank of shiledar.’

Shahaji also ensured that Mhaloji Ghorpade received a share of his land holdings dating back to the times of the Bahamani Sultans.

Murarirao tried to keep pace with his mother. Bahamani Sultans? Maybe a story for another day.

He would get goosebumps listening to his mother and did not want to interrupt her flow. Anything to do with Shivaji or Santaji would get him enraptured. ‘Shahaji was compelled by the Mughals to leave Maharashtra and migrate to Kanara as a servant of Bijapur. This was in 1636.

He had two sons,’ Laxmibai continued. ‘His first son—’ ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji!’ yelled Murar, unable to contain his excitement and doing a merry jig around his mother. ‘You know all about him. But did you know that he was very close to his mother?’ she smiled.

Murarirao could relate to this. He immediately felt that even he was like Shivaji in that regard.

‘There was a reason why Shivaji could never work for any Mughal or Muslim ruler. He was away from his father for many, many years and chiefly influenced by his mother. In 1636, when he was just six years old and Shahaji had just aligned himself with Adil Shah of Bijapur, the Mughals captured his wife, Shivaji’s mother, under the orders of Mughal general Mahabat Khan. She was brought to the Mughal camp, but her uncle Jagdeorao Jadhav intervened and took her to safety at Kande Fort.’

Murarirao was relieved.

‘Even before this,’ Laxmibai continued, ‘Nizam Shah had killed Jijabai’s father Lakhoji Jadhav, brothers Achalji and Raghoji and her nephew Yeshwant, in Daulatabad. This incident forever changed Shivaji’s mindset and he could never think of aligning with the Mughals in any way.’

Murarirao could perfectly understand this sentiment.

‘And Shahaji’s second son, of course, was . . .’ Laxmibai paused. ‘Vyankoji,’ yelled Murar, doing another merry jig around his mother.

‘Yes. He was the founder of Maratha rule in Thanjavur.’

‘So both Shivaji Maharaj and Vyankoji Maharaj built empires?’ ‘Yes. Even today, we honour Thanjavur as our brother state. It is our job to protect it against invaders,’ said Laxmibai.

‘Did Mhaloji Ghorpade dada work only under Shahaji Raje? Was he alive during Shivaji Maharaj’s times?’

‘Yes. Mhaloji continued his loyalty to the family with Shivaji Maharaj. At the time of Shivaji’s coronation in 1674, Mhaloji was almost fifty years old.’

Murarirao took a moment to imagine how grand this coronation might have been. But his curiosity got the better of him and he asked again.

‘If Shivaji did not like working for the Mughals, why were other kings okay with it? Why didn’t they build their own empires?’

‘Why don’t you ask your favourite Madullah for an answer? I have to cook now.’

Murarirao’s face fell. ‘Tell me one more thing, Aai.’

Laxmibai smiled. ‘The person you admire, Santaji, also saw Shivaji Maharaj in action. Such a huge influence on such a young mind!’