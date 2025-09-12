Oyo’s ad spend soars 155% to Rs 170 crore in FY25

ADVERTISEMENT
Hospitality firm Oyo Hotels & Homes has reported a significant rise in profit and revenue for fiscal year 2025, driven by higher marketing and promotional expenditure as well as deferred tax gains.
According to a report by Inc42, Oyo's FY25 profit increased from Rs 229.6 crore in FY24 to Rs 244.8 crore in FY25. The Gurugram-headquartered firm’s deferred tax gain stood at Rs 765.6 crore, compared to Rs 51.3 crore in the year-ago period.
Oyo, which is eyeing a stock market listing, recorded a 16% year-on-year rise in operating revenue to Rs 6,253 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 5,388 crore in FY24.
Revenue from accommodation services accounted for the largest share at Rs 3,824.8 crore--up 11% YoY. The company also earned Rs 1,562 crore from booking commissions and royalty income.
Oyo increased its advertising expenses during the fiscal by 155%, rising from Rs 66.5 crore in FY24 to Rs 170 crore in FY25. Its operating expenses also rose 8% to Rs 3,129.6 crore in FY25.
This week, Oyo unveiled a major corporate rebranding. Its parent company, Oravel Stays, will now be known as Prism.
In a letter to shareholders, Oyo founder and chairman Ritesh Agarwal announced that Prism Life, or simply Prism, will serve as the overarching corporate entity for the group’s wide-ranging portfolio.
The name Prism was selected from more than 6,000 submissions received through a global naming competition, according to PTI.
Oyo's diversified portfolio under Prism includes: Oyo, Motel 6, Townhouse, Sunday, Palette, Belvilla, DanCenter, CheckMyGuest, Studio Prestige, Studio 6 (acquired through G6 Hospitality in the US), Innov8, and Weddingz.in.