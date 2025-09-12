UAE Media Council takes legal action over misleading medical ad on social media

ADVERTISEMENT
The UAE Media Council has initiated legal proceedings against a social media advertising account that promoted a product with unverified medical and therapeutic claims, according to a Khaleej Times report.
The Council stated that the advertisement lacked scientific backing and approval from health authorities, and included misleading content that violated approved media standards.
This enforcement action falls under the Executive Regulations of the Media Regulation Law, which governs advertising and media content across platforms. The Council confirmed that appropriate legal measures have been taken in accordance with the law.
Emphasising its ongoing monitoring of digital advertising, the Council urged all advertisers, influencers, and companies to adhere strictly to media regulations.
As per the report, the new Media Regulation Law, which came into effect on May 29, outlines responsibilities around responsible media practices, public interest protection, and the promotion of social cohesion. It also specifies a wide range of violations, with fines based on severity and recurrence.
In cases involving content-related violations, such as the promotion of false or harmful information, fines range from AED 5,000 to AED 150,000. Repeat offenders may face steeper penalties or suspension of activities.