Apple store taken offline as iPhone 17 series pre-orders open

Apple’s online store has been taken offline ahead of the launch of pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series, which open at 5:30 PM IST today. The move follows the company’s tradition of briefly suspending its store before major product sales go live.
The 2025 iPhone line-up includes four models: iPhone Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. All devices feature a redesigned camera system, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 48MP Fusion camera and a ceramic back across the range.
Pre-orders for the new iPhones can be placed via the Apple India Store, as well as on major e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon India and Reliance Digital. Other retailers, including Croma and Vijay Sales, have also listed the handsets as ‘coming soon’.
Buyers will be able to choose from different storage and colour options before completing the transaction through UPI, debit or credit cards, or EMI. Successful pre-orders will generate confirmation emails with delivery details.
Pre-orders on partner platforms are being supported with cashback, exchange deals and bank offers, adding incentives for early adopters.