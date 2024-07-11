KFC joins government-backed ONDC: Report

Fast food restaurant chain KFC has become the latest food company to join the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), according to the Inc42 report.

The media platform, citing sources said that the American food chain that specializes in fried chicken has roped in Magicpin to help with tech integration, logistics, and catalog assortments for joining ONDC.

Several new-age companies have taken to ONDC such as Paytm, Ola, Meesho, and Magicpin in the past 18 months.

As of now, KFC has begun a pilot programme in Gurugram on ONDC. The nationwide roll out is expected soon.

Notably, Storyboard18 could not independently confirm the news report.

Separately, ONDC reported a 12% month-on-month growth in transactions in June to 10 million (approx) as against 8.9 million in May, Moneycontrol reported.

Of the total transactions, nearly 4 million transactions were in the mobility category via the Namma Yatri platform, and the remaining 6 million were in retail purchases.