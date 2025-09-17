Licensing for YouTube news channels on Karnataka government’s radar amid misinformation concerns

In a significant development for the digital media landscape, the Karnataka Government announced that it will explore the demand for a licensing mechanism for digital news broadcasters, including YouTube channels. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made this statement on Monday while inaugurating the newly formed Electronic Media Journalists Association (EMJA) in Hubballi.

The proposal to regulate digital news broadcasting comes after the EMJA submitted a memorandum highlighting growing concerns about unethical practices in online journalism. The association argued that while traditional news channels are required to obtain licenses to operate, digital platforms such as YouTube currently do not face similar regulatory scrutiny.

“They have said that licences are needed to start news channels and to broadcast news, but there is no licence required for broadcasts on YouTube and digital media. There is a demand for licensing of these mediums as well. We will examine this request,” Siddaramaiah said.

Misinformation and Defamation

The call for stricter regulation was fueled by controversies surrounding the coverage of secret burial claims in Karnataka’s Dharmasthala region. Several YouTube channels and digital media platforms reportedly published unverified and sensational reports, contributing to public confusion and defamation of key individuals and institutions.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Dharmasthala secret burials case recently interrogated a Kerala-based YouTuber who had amplified claims made by witness-complainant C N Chinnaiah. The complainant alleged that he had buried hundreds of bodies in the temple town located in Dakshina Kannada district.

Meanwhile, the family of Dharmasthala temple administrator and BJP MP Veerendra Heggade approached a Bengaluru court in August seeking the removal of over 8,000 controversial posts, which included 4,140 YouTube videos and 932 Facebook posts. The court plea accused the content creators of abusing the freedom of speech by uploading false, frivolous, reckless, and defamatory material.

Call for Responsible Journalism

During his address, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged electronic and digital media journalists to refrain from broadcasting speculative or unverified information, emphasizing the societal harm such practices cause.

“You all should stop speculative journalism. This is harmful to society,” he stated firmly.

Reflecting on his political experience, Siddaramaiah remarked, “In all these years since I entered politics, I have never asked any media outlet to write this way or that way about me. Even when you keep telling lies about me, I have never asked anyone why they were spreading lies. I don’t expect anything from you. If possible, reveal the truth.”

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to freedom of expression, asserting, “Our Government is always in favour of freedom of expression. I have never done anything that would jeopardise this, and neither will our government.”