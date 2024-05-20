Lok Sabha Elections: All about Google's inked index finger doodle

Google released a unique Doodle to commemorate the fifth round of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Doodle included an inked index finger, which is a commonly known sign of voting in India. The relevance of the voting process and the value of public involvement in the democratic exercise are emphasised by this clever modification of the Google logo on the company's webpage. Users are routed to search results with the most recent information on India's 18th general elections when they click on the Doodle, making it both a symbolic and useful gesture.

The fifth phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections spans 49 constituencies across eight states and union territories. These states include Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra. This stage is important since it encompasses a large segment of the population and a wide geographic region, demonstrating the democratic process' broad reach in India.

This phase will see almost 89.5 million eligible voters choose the destiny of 695 candidates. Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, and Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, and Piyush Goyal are among the prominent contenders. Their involvement highlights how competitive and high-stakes the elections are, garnering considerable interest from the public and media.