Meta may lower appraisals for employees who don’t use AI enough

Meta is implementing a significant overhaul of its performance review system, with employees set to be evaluated on their AI-driven impact beginning in 2026. This mandate reflects the company's commitment to transitioning into an AI-native future.
New Evaluation Criteria
According to an internal memo, the company will require staff to demonstrate effectiveness in utilizing AI to achieve results. Janelle Gale, Head of People, stated that the goal is to reward individuals who actively contribute to the company's AI transition.
Although AI metrics will not formally be part of the upcoming 2025 review cycle, employees are strongly encouraged to use the current period to become comfortable integrating AI into their routine responsibilities. Workers are advised to highlight any AI-powered achievements in their self-assessments.
Meta has already been embedding AI into various aspects of its operations. This includes introducing AI tools into the hiring process, allowing candidates to leverage AI during coding interviews. The company is also running internal programs that incentivize daily AI adoption across its teams, reinforcing the expectation that AI should be used to improve overall output.
To support this transition, Meta plans to launch an AI performance assistant to aid employees in drafting reviews and feedback. This assistant will operate via Metamate or Google’s Gemini, offering guidance on how staff can accurately reflect their AI usage in their contributions and evaluations.
Starting in 2026, performance assessments will specifically judge how employees use AI to:
Enhance individual productivity.
Build tools that actively improve team performance.
Contribute to Meta’s wider AI transformation efforts.
These criteria are designed to align employee contributions with Meta's long-term objective of becoming an AI-centric company.
Meta’s initiative is part of a broader industry shift. Major technology companies, including Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, now require employees to integrate AI into their daily work. A Microsoft leader previously informed managers that AI usage is no longer optional, while Google CEO Sundar Pichai has emphasized that AI competency is essential for leadership roles.
A Meta spokesperson confirmed that AI is an existing priority, and the current focus remains on assisting employees with the adoption of AI tools in their daily tasks. The company believes the new performance system will accelerate its AI transformation and strengthen its competitive standing.