ONDC records 3.7 lakh orders during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) witnessed a massive amount of orders during the India vs South Africa T20 cricket World Cup finals, held on Saturday (June 29).

The ONDC claimed that the platform hit a new milestone of 374,000 orders during the final match of the T20 World Cup. The F&B category recorded exceptional growth with 61,000 orders.

"The day Team India lifted the trophy after 13 years, the ONDC Network also hit a new milestone of 374,000 orders in a single day during the finals. This showcases the Open Network's ability to handle high-volume transactions during significant events. Additionally, the F&B category saw exceptional growth, recording 61,000 orders," ONDC said.

ONDC is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, that gives thrust to penetration of retail e-commerce in the country. It was incorporated on 31 December 2021.

Recently, the government-run platform added 300 sellers and 400 women entrepreneurs to its network.