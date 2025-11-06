OpenAI brings Sora to Android users worldwide

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI’s viral AI-driven video creation app, Sora, is now available to Android users across multiple global regions, including the United States, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
The rollout marks a significant milestone for OpenAI, following Sora’s debut on iOS in September, where it quickly rose to become one of the most downloaded apps on the App Store. Its arrival on the Google Play Store is expected to widen its reach substantially, drawing in a larger user base and accelerating the growth of AI-generated video content.
The Android version mirrors its iOS counterpart, retaining all existing features such as the widely popular “Cameos”, which enables users to create realistic videos of themselves performing different actions using their own likeness. With Sora, users can produce and share AI-generated videos simply by typing natural language prompts — no camera, crew, or editing software required.
According to OpenAI, the app aims to democratise creativity, allowing anyone to produce professional-quality videos with minimal effort. The company confirmed that Europe is next in its expansion plan, though specific launch dates have yet to be announced. OpenAI is also expected to roll out new tools and monetisation features as Sora’s Android user base grows.
The move comes amid intensifying competition in the AI video generation space, with major players such as Meta and Google developing their own generative video technologies. After its strong performance on iOS and now Android, Sora positions OpenAI as a formidable contender in one of the most rapidly evolving areas of the AI industry.