Hollywood vs AI: CAA warns OpenAI’s Sora puts creators at risk

Hollywood’s talent agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), has called out OpenAI over its AI video generation tool Sora, alleging it “exposes artists to significant risk” and undermines creative ownership, Reuters reported.
CAA questioned whether OpenAI and its partners “believe that humans — writers, artists, actors, directors, producers, musicians and athletes deserve to be compensated and credited for the work they create.”
Founded in 1975, CAA represents thousands of top entertainment figures, from Hollywood stars and filmmakers to musicians and athletes. The agency said the unchecked use of generative AI tools like Sora could lead to the exploitation of artists’ likenesses and intellectual property without consent.
Launched in September 2025, Sora allows users to create short, AI-generated videos that can remix existing copyrighted content. The standalone app, available in the U.S. and Canada, has rapidly surged in popularity but also sparked major backlash across creative industries.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, in a blog post last week, said the company would soon introduce controls for content owners to decide how their characters are used and implement a revenue-sharing model for those who allow such use. However, major studios remain cautious with Disney reportedly opting out of having its material appear on Sora.
CAA stressed that control, consent, and compensation are “fundamental rights” of creative professionals and warned that misuse of AI poses “serious and harmful risks” beyond media and entertainment.
The agency added that it remains open to discussions with OpenAI and is actively collaborating with IP holders, unions, guilds, legislators, and policymakers to establish clear protections for creative workers in the AI era.