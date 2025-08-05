OpenAI may roll out low-cost ‘Go’ ChatGPT plan ahead of GPT-5 launch

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI is reportedly preparing to launch a new low-cost subscription tier for ChatGPT, titled ‘Go’, aimed at making premium chatbot services more accessible to a broader user base. This new plan is expected to be priced below the existing ChatGPT Plus, which currently costs $20 per month, while the Pro plan is priced at $200 per month.
The introduction of the ‘Go’ plan appears to be part of OpenAI’s strategy to expand its user base ahead of the much-anticipated launch of GPT-5, its most advanced large language model to date.
While specific details of the ‘Go’ plan remain unclear, early reports suggest it may include access to upgraded models such as o3 or o4-mini-high. However, it is unlikely to feature access to some of OpenAI’s more advanced tools and capabilities, such as Sora — its video generation tool — or agents, which remain exclusive to higher-tier plans.
In a post on X (previously known as Twitter), Tibor Bhahoa shared a screenshot of the ChatGPT web app code. The ‘Go’ plan could serve as an entry point for users who want more than the free tier but are unwilling or unable to commit to the current Plus or Pro pricing. It may also offer limited functionality at a lower cost, striking a balance between affordability and premium features.
OpenAI has been working on GPT-5 for several months, with reports indicating that the model will offer significantly improved reasoning abilities, better performance, and deeper integration with other OpenAI offerings such as Sora and Canvas. However, its release has been repeatedly delayed due to internal safety evaluations.
It is speculated that the ‘Go’ plan could be officially announced alongside GPT-5, although OpenAI has not confirmed any details. As with all early information, there remains a possibility that the plan may be altered or scrapped before launch.