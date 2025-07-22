Tata Communications partners with AWS to launch advanced AI-Optimised network across India

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Communications, a global communications technology player, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced that the companies will enable an advanced AI-ready network in India.
The strategic collaboration will establish a high-capacity, resilient long-distance network connecting three major AWS infrastructure locations to bolster generative AI adoption and cloud innovation in India.
The infrastructure is designed to support the most data intensive workloads, like 5G, generative AI, and high performance computing.
AWS has two data centre regions in India located in Mumbai and Hyderabad, and AWS Direct Connect and AWS Edge Network infrastructure in Chennai. The network will connect AWS infrastructure in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai through a comprehensive, national long-haul network.
The new network will help provide leading network performance and scalability that are critical for next generation AI applications. By leveraging Tata Communications state-of-the-art network, AWS will further empower Indian businesses to develop Gen AI applications and train AI models, highlighted the company in its statement.
"This association marks our largest ever National Long-Distance program and showcases Tata Communications' unparalleled capability to support large-capacity, complex projects requiring scaled network solutions,” said Genius Wong, executive vice president, Core and Next-Gen Connectivity Services and Chief Technology Officer, Tata Communications.
She added, “AI is transforming industries globally, and our collaboration with AWS positions us at the forefront of this revolution in India. Together, we're enabling a network that not only meets the current demands but anticipates the needs of tomorrow. By building a tailored network solution we're ushering in an AI era in India, reinforcing our position as the long-term partner of choice for global technology leaders."
"We are excited to work with Tata Communications to establish an advanced in-country network in India,” said Jesse Dougherty, vice president for Network Edge Services at Amazon Web Services.