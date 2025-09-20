'Indira Gandhi gave slogan 'Garibi hatao' but PM Modi actually implemented it in reality', says Amit Shah

ADVERTISEMENT
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that while former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi coined the slogan 'Garibi Hatao,' it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who actually implemented it on the ground.
In an interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Shah said, “Nehru, Indira, and Modi ji all made their contributions in different ways, but it was Modi ji who did not just give the slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ (remove poverty) but actually implemented it on the ground.”
He added that Modi’s greatest achievements lay in strengthening both national security and the economy. “No Prime Minister has achieved as much in a decade as Modi ji has,” Shah said.
He also pointed to key welfare measures such as free gas cylinders, 5 kg foodgrains, Rs 5 lakh medical insurance under Ayushman Bharat, and tap water connections, which together transformed the lives of 60 crore people in just 11 years, a change generations had been waiting for.
He also said Modi had turned the dream of a secure, self-reliant India into reality through Make in India and defence modernisation, with the nation now becoming the world’s fourth-largest economy. “By 2047, Bharat will truly be mahan,” Shah added.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveils Modi@75, a coffee table book by Network18 chronicling 75 milestones from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life, in the presence of Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.
