CRED expands into Credit Card program; offers 5% rewards on online shopping

CRED has launched a new credit card program with rewards across all e-commerce and instant, flexible redemption on flights, hotels, among other products. The first launch in this program is the CRED IndusInd Bank Rupay credit card.
As per the company, the price of this compromise rewards restricted to a few specific merchants, purchases limited by redemption avenues in the pursuit of optimization.
The company claims that card has benefits including earn 5% value on all online shopping, across merchants; earn 1% on offline merchants and through UPI on CRED scan and pay; redeem on your terms; automatic points application across the ecosystem where relevant; and easy onboarding with zero joining fees, 2-minute application.
Kunal Shah, founder, CRED said, “The new CRED credit card program turns every online spend into an act of self-expression, with rewards that follow taste, not terms. Instant redemption upgrades every transaction, merging product, platform, and privilege into a seamless lifestyle extension.”
Soumitra Sen, Country Head – Consumer Banking & Marketing, IndusInd Bank said, “CRED brings a highly curated, digital-native community, while IndusInd brings the banking pedigree, credit expertise, and lifestyle benefits. Together, this co-brand will capture the fast-growing e-commerce and affluent spend segment, positioning the card as the default choice at checkout and reinforcing our leadership in the premium consumer space”.
Sohini Rajola, Executive Director – Growth, NPCI, said, “The launch of the CRED IndusInd Credit Card marks another step in that journey, bringing flexibility, instant rewards, and seamless redemption into everyday use. Features like credit cards on UPI further illustrate how we are expanding access and convenience for consumers nationwide.”