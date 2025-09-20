NBDA elects Rajat Sharma as President, announces new office bearers

ADVERTISEMENT
At its board meeting held on September 19, 2025, the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) unanimously elected Rajat Sharma as President for the 2025–2026 term. NBDA, an industry body represents top television and digital news broadcasters
M.V. Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co. Ltd., has been appointed Vice President, while Anuradha Prasad Shukla, Chairperson and Managing Director of News24 Broadcast India Ltd., will serve as Honorary Treasurer for the same term.
The other members of the NBDA Board include Rahul Joshi, Managing Director of Network18 Media & Investments Limited; Kalli Purie Bhandal, Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director of TV Today Network Ltd.; Anil Kumar Malhotra, Advisor at Zee Media Corporation Ltd.; Dhruba Mukherjee, Chief Executive Officer of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.; I. Venkat, Director of Eenadu Television Pvt. Ltd.; Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of New Delhi Television Ltd.; Mahesh Kumar Rajaraman, Managing Director of Sun TV Network Ltd.; and Rohit Gopakumar Velloli, CEO of the TV Division at Bennett Coleman & Company Ltd.
Annie Joseph will continue in her role as Secretary General.
Read More: NBDA urges overhaul of DD Free Dish E-auction policy, seeks transparency and fair pricing