Flipkart completes self-audit on dark patterns across Myntra, Cleartrip and group firms

ADVERTISEMENT
Flipkart Group on Friday announced that it has completed a self-audit on its digital platforms. The audit has been done to ensure the highest standards of compliance, accountability, and consumer protection with the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Guidelines and Advisory for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023 and 2025.
According to the ecommerce platform, it finished the self-audit across Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, and Cleartrip, and formally submitted the details to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare.
"We are deeply committed to ensuring every consumer interaction is built on transparency and trust. We've continuously sought to uphold the highest standards of compliance, and our recent self-audit across Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, and Cleartrip is a testament to that commitment. This initiative is a proactive step that reinforces our role as a responsible digital marketplace. We are proud to align with the government's vision of a transparent digital economy, and we will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and all other stakeholders to strengthen consumer protection," Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said.
In June this year, the CCPA issued an advisory to all e-commerce platforms to take necessary steps to ensure that their platforms do not engage in deceptive and unfair trade practices that are in the nature of dark patterns.
The CCPA directed the companies to conduct a self-audit within 3 months of the issue of the advisory. The platforms were encouraged to give self-declarations that their platform is not indulging in any dark patterns.
The Department of Consumer Affairs constituted a Joint Working Group (JWG) comprising representatives from concerned Ministries, regulators, and Voluntary Consumer Organisations to examine and undertake measures to identify violations of Dark Patterns on e-commerce platforms and share the information with the Department of Consumer Affairs at regular intervals.
The consumer affairs ministry specified 13 dark patterns, namely: False urgency, Basket Sneaking, Confirm shaming, forced action, Subscription trap, Interface Interference, Bait and switch, Drip Pricing, Disguised Advertisements and Nagging, Trick Wording, Saas Billing, and Rogue Malwares.