iPhone 17 now available on bigbasket across Tier 1 cities

bigbasket, a TATA Enterprise, has officially become an authorised Apple reseller and marked the iPhone 17 launch with record-breaking speed. Within the first 10 minutes of sales going live, bigbasket delivered their first order. Backed by Tata Group’s trust and its partnership with Croma, bigbasket is ensuring that customers can access Apple’s latest device instantly, with unmatched convenience and savings.
Last year, bigbasket introduced iPhone 16 deliveries in three cities. This year, the service has expanded to all Tier 1 markets, making it easier than ever for customers nationwide to buy Apple’s flagship device without queues, delays, or pre-bookings. At 8:00 AM today, when sales opened in India, bigbasket completed its first delivery in Bengaluru to popular content creator Jordindian.
Seshu Tirumala, Chief Buying and Merchandising Officer at bigbasket said, “Quick commerce is no longer limited to daily essentials. As an authorised Apple partner, we are proud to bring the iPhone 17 to our customers at competitive prices. Expanding this service from three cities last year to all Tier 1 cities is a bold step toward reshaping how India shops for premium products. Through our partnership with Croma, we are leveraging Tata Group’s retail expertise to ensure customers get authentic Apple products with the convenience of 10-minute delivery.”
As an authorised Apple reseller, bigbasket is introducing the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air with competitive launch pricing. Customers can avail bank discounts on ICICI Credit/Debit Cards and SBI Credit Cards, with effective prices starting at ₹76,900 for the iPhone 17 (256GB) and ₹1,15,900 for the iPhone Air (256GB). These offers are valid on both Non-EMI and 6-month No-Cost EMI transactions, while SBI Tata NeuCard holders will also receive an additional 5% back in NeuCoins.