iPhone 17 launch sparks frenzy, public scuffles in India as queues stretch outside Apple stores

The iPhone 17 series went on sale in India on Friday, triggering long queues, heavy crowds and even public scuffles at flagship Apple outlets. The latest lineup—comprising the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air—is now available across Apple Stores, authorised retailers and major online platforms.
Customers who pre-ordered have been given early access at Apple Stores and partner outlets, while walk-in buyers are dependent on stock availability. At Apple’s BKC store in Mumbai and Saket outlet in Delhi, hundreds of customers queued up from the early hours, echoing scenes at Apple launches worldwide. In Mumbai, however, tensions flared, with a scuffle breaking out among the crowd. Police intervened to restore order, and several individuals were briefly detained.
The sale officially began at 8am, with eager buyers emerging from stores with their new devices. According to PTI, some enthusiasts had camped outside overnight, including Irfan from Mumbai, who waited from 8pm the previous evening to purchase the orange iPhone 17 Pro Max.
VIDEO | iPhone 17 series launch: A scuffle broke out among a few people amid the rush outside the Apple Store at BKC Jio Centre, Mumbai, prompting security personnel to intervene.
Online retailers including Amazon, Flipkart, Vijay Sales and Reliance Digital have also begun sales, while quick-commerce platform Blinkit has promised doorstep delivery of the iPhone 17 within ten minutes, subject to local stock availability.
To further entice buyers, retailers are rolling out aggressive offers. Reliance Digital is offering bank discounts of up to ₹6,000 and exchange bonuses, while Croma has announced instant discounts and up to ₹12,000 in exchange benefits alongside EMI options. Vijay Sales is also promoting discounts of ₹6,000 on the base iPhone 17 and ₹4,000 on high-capacity iPhone 17 Pro models.
The launch underscores the iPhone’s growing stature in India, where Apple has been steadily expanding its retail footprint and consumer base.