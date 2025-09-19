HSBC Group Chiefs meets PM Modi; eyes bigger bet on India’s growth story

ADVERTISEMENT
HSBC Group Chairman Mark Tucker and Group CEO Georges Elhedery met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi earlier this week, underscoring the banking giant’s long-term commitment to India’s economic transformation.
The company in a LinkedIn post reveals that during the meeting Prime Minister Modi shared his vision for India’s development, highlighting the government’s focus on self-reliance, sustainability and inclusive growth. He outlined key priorities across innovation, infrastructure and digital transformation as India accelerates its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.
HSBC said it remains committed to supporting India’s national growth programs, including GIFT City, Digital India, Make in India, and Startup India. These initiatives, central to the country’s economic strategy, aim to boost innovation, attract investment, and strengthen India’s position in the global marketplace.
“India’s growth momentum presents immense opportunities, and we are proud to play a role as a longstanding partner,” HSBC noted, reaffirming its ambition to connect global businesses and investors with the Indian market. The bank emphasized that its support would be geared toward fostering innovation, driving sustainable finance, and encouraging entrepreneurship in alignment with India’s development agenda.
The meeting between Modi and HSBC leadership signals the growing role of multinational financial institutions in supporting India’s economic ambitions, especially as the country positions itself as a hub for global capital and innovation.
Read More: “Big powers never wanted ban”: PM Modi says political will drove online money gaming crackdown