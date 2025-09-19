Mars to invest USD 1.8 bn in EU operations

ADVERTISEMENT
Mars, the maker of M&M's and Skittles, announced on September 18 that it will invest $1.8 billion in its European Union operations by the end of 2026. According to media reports, the investment aims to enhance manufacturing capacity, drive sustainability initiatives, and accelerate innovation across the region.
This new funding builds on more than €1.5 billion that Mars has already invested in EU manufacturing over the past five years.
Meanwhile, the company's proposed $35 billion acquisition of Pringles-maker Kellanova has cleared regulatory review in the United States but is facing obstacles in Europe. According to reports, the European Commission has launched a full-scale antitrust investigation, citing concerns that the merger could harm consumers by reducing competition and potentially leading to higher prices in grocery stores.
In contrast, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced on Wednesday that it had granted early termination of its review, indicating the merger does not violate U.S. antitrust laws.
“Once we’ve concluded there is not a violation, our job is to get out of the way,” said Daniel Guarnera, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, in a media statement. The FTC concluded that the deal does not meet the threshold for being considered anticompetitive.
Mars welcomed the U.S. decision and confirmed that all regulatory clearances—except from the European Union—have been secured. The company expects to complete the transaction by the end of 2025.
Kellanova, formerly part of Kellogg Company, declined to comment on the U.S. approval, according to reports.