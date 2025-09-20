Network18 to host Reforms Reloaded 2025 to unlock India’s GST Reforms and economic growth

ADVERTISEMENT
Network18 is set to host Reforms Reloaded 2025 on September 22, 2025, in Delhi. This high-impact summit will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss the latest GST reforms, share perspectives on the government’s broader economic vision, and explore practical strategies to chart the course for India’s next economic leap.
As India prepares for the next phase of its economic transformation, Reforms Reloaded 2025 will spotlight GST 2.0, Aatmanirbharta, Make in India, and India’s Vision 2030, shaping the framework for a resilient, innovation-driven economy. The Summit will also feature industry-specific dialogues highlighting the impact of the latest GST reforms across various industries, including manufacturing, e-commerce, services, hospitality and others. In addition, the summit will also highlight focused conversations with top leaders, policymakers, and global experts on critical themes such as public relief, governance, and international cooperation.
The distinguished lineup of speakers includes V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, GoI; Rajesh Kumar Singh, IAS, Defence Secretary of India; Arunish Chawla, Secretary, DIPAM; Ambassador Anil Sooklal, South African High Commissioner to India; Benedikt Höskuldsson, Ambassador of Iceland to India; Kimmo Lähdevirta, Ambassador of Finland to India; Amitabh Kant, Ex-G20 Sherpa, GoI & Former CEO, NITIAayog; Rajiv Memani, President CII; Chairman & CEO, EY India; V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank; Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India; Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management; Utpal Sheth, Founder & Mentor, TRUST Group; Atul Suri, CEO, Marathon Trends Advisory; Shashi Shekhar Vempati, Co-Founder, DeepTech for Bharat and Vivek Mishra, Co-Founder & CEO, Raphe mPhibr among others.
Speaking about Reforms Reloaded 2025, Avinash Kaul, CEO - Network18 ( Broadcast ) & MD, A+E Networks I TV18 said, “We are proud to host Reforms Reloaded 2025, a prominent platform that brings together India’s top minds to discuss the next chapter of India’s economic journey. At a time when global economic shifts and technological disruption are rapidly transforming industries, this summit will spark future-focused conversations on governance, the impact of the latest GST reforms and India’s evolving role in the global economy. The conversations will highlight how inclusive reforms can accelerate growth and empower a confident, self-reliant India.”
Puneet Singhvi, Chief Strategy Officer - Network18 Group added, “The latest GST reforms have brought renewed attention to Make in India, India’s Vision 2030, and solving the practical challenges of compliance. Network18 is set to spearhead crucial dialogue through Reforms Reloaded 2025, where leaders from government and industry will share their insights on how these new reforms can unlock opportunities, impact livelihoods, and catalyze sectoral growth across manufacturing, services, e-commerce, and beyond. By bringing diverse perspectives together, the summit aims to spark fresh thinking and deliver practical solutions.”
Network18’s Reforms Reloaded 2025 promises to be a crucial platform for strategic dialogue and practical insights aimed at shaping and accelerating India’s economic growth trajectory. Watch the event live on Network18 channels on 22nd September 2025 from 11:00 AM onwards.