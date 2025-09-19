Infosys launches referral drive with rewards up to Rs 50,000 to boost women’s workforce participation

ADVERTISEMENT
Infosys has introduced a new referral initiative, ‘Restart with Infosys’, aimed at hiring women professionals re-entering the workforce after career breaks. The IT services major has offered employees referral rewards of up to Rs 50,000 for successful hires, according to an internal email circulated this week.
To qualify, candidates must have at least two years of professional experience and a minimum six-month career break. The initiative is open across a range of positions, including developer roles, tech leads and managerial posts in multiple technologies, according to people familiar with the programme.
As per The Times of India report, in its email to staff, Infosys wrote: “This program offers nurturing mentorship and valuable skill development to rebuild their confidence and help them achieve their career aspirations. To show our gratitude, we offer rewards of up to Rs 50,000 for successful referrals.”
The referral incentives are tiered by job level: Rs 10,000 for JL3 roles, Rs 25,000 for JL4, Rs 35,000 for JL5 and Rs 50,000 for JL6 positions.
The programme forms part of Infosys’ push to enhance female representation as part of its ESG Vision 2030, which sets a target of 45% women in the workforce by 2030. Currently, women account for 39% of Infosys’ approximately 3,23,000 employees, according to its latest ESG report.
Shaji Mathew, chief human resources officer (CHRO), highlighted the impact of the initiative, noting that it had already contributed to the hiring of around 900 women in mid-management roles in FY2024–25, up from 500 the previous year. “It’s a significant step in fostering inclusion at scale. This program is an investment in our commitment to diversity, not just for our own business but for our industry to grow in women's participation,” Mathew said in a statement.
Infosys added in its ESG report that the programme offers a structured learning platform and mentorship support to help women professionals re-enter the workforce with confidence, while expanding the company’s diverse talent pool.