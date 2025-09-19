Google now lets users share customised Gemini AI assistants called 'Gems'

ADVERTISEMENT
Google has announced a new update to its Gemini AI platform, allowing users to share their customised AI assistants, known as Gems, with others. The feature, unveiled on Thursday, extends Gemini’s collaborative capabilities by making personalised chatbots easier to distribute.
Gems were first launched last year under the Gemini Advanced subscription, enabling users to create AI helpers tailored to specific tasks through custom instructions. Google also introduced premade options, including a learning coach, brainstorming partner, career guide, writing editor and coding assistant.
Until now, Gems were private to the creator. With this rollout, they can be shared with friends, family or colleagues much like files on Google Drive, complete with permissions to determine who can view, use or edit them.
Google said the feature could save time and reduce duplication, particularly in workplaces where several people might otherwise build near-identical assistants. It also envisions practical applications for everyday users, such as sharing meal planners, holiday itineraries or collaborative writing tools.
Read More: Google integrates Gemini into Chrome as Sundar Pichai declares ‘next era’ for web browser
The update follows Google’s March announcement that Gems would be made available beyond paid tiers, after originally being limited to Gemini Advanced, Business and Enterprise subscribers. They are now accessible to all users across more than 150 countries, with support for file uploads included.