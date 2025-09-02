UPI surpasses 20 billion transactions in August, nears Rs 25 lakh crore in value

ADVERTISEMENT
India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has reached a significant milestone, crossing 20 billion monthly transactions in August 2025, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates the platform.
The mobile payments system recorded 20.01 billion transactions during the month, up from 19.47 billion in July. In terms of value, UPI transactions were worth Rs 24.85 lakh crore in August, only slightly below the Rs 25.08 lakh crore recorded in July 2025.
The scale of growth is evident when compared with last year’s performance. In August 2024, UPI processed nearly 15 billion transactions, representing an annual increase of around 33 per cent.
Earlier in the month, UPI also crossed another milestone in daily usage. On 2 August, the platform processed more than 700 million transactions in a single day for the first time, and within days it recorded a new peak of 721 million daily transactions.
The government has set an ambitious target of one billion daily transactions, a figure that appears increasingly within reach if the current rate of expansion continues. Projections suggest that UPI could hit this milestone as early as next year.
While growth has moderated compared to the explosive expansion of earlier years, the pace remains strong. The number of daily transactions has doubled over the last two years. In August 2023, UPI handled around 350 million transactions a day; by August 2024, that figure had climbed to roughly 500 million.
Read More: PhonePe appoints Shivnath Thukral as Vice President for Public Policy and Government Affairs
In July 2025, the platform recorded 19.5 billion monthly transactions, valued at more than Rs 25 lakh crore. In August, UPI averaged 645 million daily transactions, with a daily value of about Rs 80,000 crore. Barring a single day, the platform consistently processed over 600 million daily transactions throughout the month. Activity tends to be higher during the first few days of each month, tapering off slightly towards the middle.
Run by NPCI, UPI remains India’s most widely used digital payments gateway, facilitating nearly 85 per cent of retail digital transactions nationwide. It has been expanding at a steady pace of 5–7 per cent month-on-month and roughly 40 per cent annually, driven by deeper internet penetration and growing adoption of digital payments among consumers and merchants alike.