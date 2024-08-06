            
      Zepto likely to move headquarters from Mumbai to Bengaluru; to save up to Rs 50 lakh in rent

      The move will cost Zepto around Rs 4 crore. Also, the quick-commerce company will bear relocation expenses for employees willing to relocate.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 6, 2024 4:21 PM
      Currently valued at $3.6 billion, Zepto is on its way to relocate its base from Powai in Mumbai to Sarjapur in Bengaluru. (In picture: Co-founder & CEO, Aadit Palicha along with Co-founder & CTO, Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto)

      The quick-commerce start-up Zepto is in the process of relocating its headquarters from Mumbai presently to Bengaluru, which is estimated to cost the company around Rs 3-4 crore as a one-time expense.

      Although it will save the company upto Rs 50 lakh worth of rent.

      According to a Moneycontrol report, the company is planning to move its base from Powai in Mumbai to Sarjapur in Bengaluru, the tech capital of India. At present, it has its business verticals in Mumbai and tech and product teams in Bengaluru.

      With the shift, it will bring all its 1,700-1,800 employees under one roof.

      The report further stated the company will bear relocation expenses for the relocation of the employees.

      Currently valued at $3.6 billion, Zepto recently raised $665 million in funding. It competes with the likes of Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart in the quick-commerce market, plans to double its store count to 700+ by March 2025.


      First Published on Aug 6, 2024 4:14 PM

