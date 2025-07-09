            
Alia Bhatt’s former PA arrested for allegedly forging actor’s signature, stealing over Rs 76 Lakh

According to police sources, Shetty is alleged to have forged Alia Bhatt’s signature in order to divert funds from the production house’s accounts into her own over a span of two years.

By  Storyboard18Jul 9, 2025 1:37 PM
Actor Alia Bhatt’s former personal assistant, Vedika Prakash Shetty, was arrested by Juhu Police on Tuesday evening. Shetty stands accused of forgery and fraud, allegedly embezzling over Rs 76 lakh from the actor and her production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions Pvt Ltd. She was apprehended in Bengaluru, nearly five months after a formal complaint was lodged against her.

According to police sources, Shetty is alleged to have forged Alia Bhatt’s signature in order to divert funds from the production house’s accounts into her own over a span of two years. A News18 report states she is accused of misappropriating Rs 76,90,892 from Eternal Sunshine’s funds as well as from Alia’s personal accounts between 2023 and 2025.

A complaint was filed by actor Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt’s mother, in February, alleging financial misconduct. An FIR was subsequently registered, and an investigation has been ongoing since.

Police sources revealed that on Tuesday, a team from Mumbai Police tracked Shetty to Bengaluru, where she was taken into custody. Officers are now examining her bank accounts and financial records to determine the full extent of the alleged fraud.

Neither Alia Bhatt nor her team has issued any official statement on the matter thus far. Vedika Prakash Shetty had worked as Alia’s personal assistant for over two years, a professional relationship that ended last year. She was responsible for managing the actor’s personal and business affairs, including overseeing the day-to-day operations of her production house.


